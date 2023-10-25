Britney Spears thanks fans after new memoir "makes history"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears celebrated the success of her new memoir, The Woman In Me , and thanked fans for all the love!

Britney Spears celebrated her book's success with a message for fans. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old pop star felt pretty lucky, and commemorated the release and success of her new book with a message for her fans on Instagram.

"It's happening!!!" Britney began in the caption of the post.

"My book is the highest selling celebrity memoir in history and it’s only day 1!!!"

The Womanizer artist added, "Thank you to the fans who have been so supportive!!! Love you all."

The post featured a photo of the book's cover along with a promotional video with the words, "My story. On my terms. At last."



Before Britney's book hit shelves, several excerpts from the memoir were released, which touched on various personal and professional aspects of her life. A few bombshells that were revealed, including her turbulent romance with Justin Timberlake, their unwanted pregnancy followed by a painful abortion, her "drug of choice," and why she seemingly went along with her restrictive 13-year conservatorship.