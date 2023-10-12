Britney Spears celebrates upcoming memoir release with J Balvin and Maluma in NYC
New York, New York - Britney Spears is in the Big Apple celebrating the upcoming release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, with two of the hottest names in music.
Britney is having the time of her life in NYC!
The 41-year-old pop icon hit up Zero Bond on Wednesday night, per TMZ, and was seen eating sushi and sharing a chat with J Balvin and Maluma.
Spears happily posed for a photo with her tongue out and sunglasses on while the three sat together.
This is the first time that the Toxic singer has been seen hanging out with J Balvin and Maluma, who are longtime friends themselves.
One fan on Twitter wrote, "Wow, this collaboration is absolutely epic! Can't wait to see what musical magic Maluma, Britney Spears, and J Balvin are cooking up together. It's a dream team for sure!"
It's unclear whether or not the three really do have some music in the works, but a project like that would be sure to break the internet.
Britney Spears' new memoir is set to be released on October 24, so it's more than likely that she'll be staying in New York City for promotional events and a small press tour!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@maluma & Eugene Gologursky/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP