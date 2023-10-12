Britney Spears celebrates upcoming memoir release with J Balvin and Maluma in NYC

New York, New York - Britney Spears is in the Big Apple celebrating the upcoming release of her memoir , The Woman in Me, with two of the hottest names in music.

Britney Spears was seen at Zero Bond to promote her upcoming memoir alongside music pros J Balvin (l.) and Maluma (r.). © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@maluma & Eugene Gologursky/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Britney is having the time of her life in NYC!

The 41-year-old pop icon hit up Zero Bond on Wednesday night, per TMZ, and was seen eating sushi and sharing a chat with J Balvin and Maluma.

Spears happily posed for a photo with her tongue out and sunglasses on while the three sat together.

This is the first time that the Toxic singer has been seen hanging out with J Balvin and Maluma, who are longtime friends themselves.

One fan on Twitter wrote, "Wow, this collaboration is absolutely epic! Can't wait to see what musical magic Maluma, Britney Spears, and J Balvin are cooking up together. It's a dream team for sure!"

It's unclear whether or not the three really do have some music in the works, but a project like that would be sure to break the internet.