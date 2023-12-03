Britney Spears dances suggestively with her manager before terrifying puppy emergency!
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears shared a sexy over-the-top dance routine with her shirtless manager Cade Hudson ahead of her pre-birthday party on Friday. That same night, however, Brit jumped into action to "save [her] dog" during a scary late-night medical emergency!
The video, which was first posted to Instagram on Saturday, shows the 42-year-old singer dancing with a shirtless man. The guy in question is Cade Hudson, her close friend and manager.
Britney rocked out to rap music in a green sequined long-sleeve dress. The form-fitting outfit was paired with bright white boots, giving the look a gorgeous contrast!
The Grammy Award-winning performer finished off the ensemble with a pair of bedazzled aviator sunglasses, her long blonde hair worn loosely tousled.
Cade and BritBrit appeared to be letting loose ahead of her pre-birthday party on Friday night at Hudson's home. Per TMZ, Britney's mother Lynne and her brother Brian were also in attendance at the festive gathering.
Sometime around 2 AM, the hitmaker, her manager, and her brother raced out of the party and into a 24-hour veterinary clinic with one of Britney's beloved dogs.
In another post, Britney assured worried fans that Snow the dog "is fine." Sources also told TMZ that the pampered pooch is doing well after receiving treatment for a foot injury.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears