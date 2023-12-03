Britney Spears dances suggestively with her manager before terrifying puppy emergency!

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears shared a sexy over-the-top dance routine with her shirtless manager Cade Hudson ahead of her pre-birthday party on Friday. That same night, however, Brit jumped into action to "save [her] dog " during a scary late-night medical emergency!

The video, which was first posted to Instagram on Saturday, shows the 42-year-old singer dancing with a shirtless man. The guy in question is Cade Hudson, her close friend and manager.

Britney rocked out to rap music in a green sequined long-sleeve dress. The form-fitting outfit was paired with bright white boots, giving the look a gorgeous contrast!

The Grammy Award-winning performer finished off the ensemble with a pair of bedazzled aviator sunglasses, her long blonde hair worn loosely tousled.

Cade and BritBrit appeared to be letting loose ahead of her pre-birthday party on Friday night at Hudson's home. Per TMZ, Britney's mother Lynne and her brother Brian were also in attendance at the festive gathering.

Sometime around 2 AM, the hitmaker, her manager, and her brother raced out of the party and into a 24-hour veterinary clinic with one of Britney's beloved dogs.