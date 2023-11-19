Britney Spears spotted for the first time after release of memoir

West Hollywood, California - Britney Spears popped out with her new pup following the release of her bombshell memoir , The Woman in Me.

Britney Spears has been seen for the first time following the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The woman in Britney!

On Saturday afternoon, TMZ caught the 41-year-old pop star taking a stroll with her new dog Snow in tow.

Britney was captured heading to dinner at the Chateau Marmont with her manager Cade Hudson in West Hollywood while rocking a casual, creamy orange dress that featured a high slit on the side and brown boots.

The sighting was the first time the Lucky singer was seen in public since the October release of her hit book, which has sold over one million copies.

Amid its success, Britney, who is also divorcing her husband Sam Asghari, has not stop praising fans for their support.

The Woman in Me details the singer's strict conservatorship and turbulent personal life, including her highly-publicized romance with Justin Timberlake that resulted in an unwanted pregnancy and painful abortion.