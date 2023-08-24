Britney Spears welcomes new addition to the family amid Sam Asghari split

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears got a sweet, new addition to her home following her shocking divorce from Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears revealed her new dog, Snow, via Instagram on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old singer introduced her new pup via Instagram!

"Introducing Snow..the new [addition] to the family," she captioned the post that featured the tiny white do exploring her new home and playing with Britney.

The video continued with Womanizer artist's new dog cuddling in bed with Britney and lounging by her feet.

"It's her world, and we just live in it!!!" the pop star jokingly added to her social media post.

In the clip, Britney tells her new furry friend, "Here's your paci, see," showing that little Snow already has the Toxic singer wrapped around her finger.

Britney's new life change comes amid the drama surrounding her split from her estranged husband 14 months after they wed.

Reportedly, Asghari filed for divorce after the pair broke up over alleged cheating allegations.

Despite the fallout, Britney has apparently moving on with her life.