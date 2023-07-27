Did Britney Spears' exes Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell delay her book over juicy secrets?

Britney Spears' memoir is due to be published in October, but her ex-boyfriends Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell are said to have called in their lawyers.

By Franka Wolf

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' highly anticipated memoir The Woman In Me is set to be released in October, but it looks like her ex-boyfriends are not too happy about what's inside.

Britney Spears' autobiography is scheduled for release in October.  © Collage: Instagram/britneyspears

What do Britney's celebrity exes have to fear when the former pop star spills the beans about their shared past?

Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell seem to be expecting the worst ahead of the pop star's upcoming tell-all book - and have reportedly taken precautions to be on the safe side.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, a team of lawyers representing both the singer and the actor have threatened legal action if Britney reveals intimate details about the two men in her autobiography.

But that's not all: the lawyers also apparently demanded to read the book in advance and insisted on removing certain passages from the final version, a process that pushed back its publication by a full four months, according to the outlet.

"There are still plenty of gobsmacking tales but Justin and Colin were conscious about what could be said about them," an insider further revealed.

But "the publication was held up by four months as discussions went back and forth about what could be included," they said.

Now, they added, it's been "settled" and "her autobiography is all ready to go."

Did Britney Spears date both Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell?

Britney Spears was in a relationship with Justin Timberlake (r.) from 1999 to 2002, and a year later, was spotted with Colin Farrell (l.).  © Collage: LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP

Britney Spears and her childhood sweetheart Justin Timberlake met in 1992 on the set of the TV series The Mickey Mouse Club before the two fell in love in 1999. They remained pop music's reigning royal couple until their breakup in 2002.

About a year later, the singer was spotted smooching movie star Colin Farrell, who has always denied being in an official relationship with Britney.

Fans will probably never know what exactly went on between the two, because the juicy details will likely remain closely guarded secrets with their legal counsel now involved.

Nevertheless, Britney's readers can certainly look forward to many revelations, and lots of bombshells about her 13-year-long conservatorship and family drama, in her new book.

Britney certainly seems pumped for its release. As she wrote on Instagram: "It's coming...my story on my terms at last. Are you ready?"

Cover photo: Collage: Instagram/britneyspears

