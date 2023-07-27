Did Britney Spears' exes Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell delay her book over juicy secrets?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' highly anticipated memoir The Woman In Me is set to be released in October, but it looks like her ex-boyfriends are not too happy about what's inside.

Britney Spears' autobiography is scheduled for release in October. © Collage: Instagram/britneyspears

What do Britney's celebrity exes have to fear when the former pop star spills the beans about their shared past?

Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell seem to be expecting the worst ahead of the pop star's upcoming tell-all book - and have reportedly taken precautions to be on the safe side.



According to the British newspaper The Sun, a team of lawyers representing both the singer and the actor have threatened legal action if Britney reveals intimate details about the two men in her autobiography.



But that's not all: the lawyers also apparently demanded to read the book in advance and insisted on removing certain passages from the final version, a process that pushed back its publication by a full four months, according to the outlet.

"There are still plenty of gobsmacking tales but Justin and Colin were conscious about what could be said about them," an insider further revealed.

But "the publication was held up by four months as discussions went back and forth about what could be included," they said.

Now, they added, it's been "settled" and "her autobiography is all ready to go."