Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari calls their marriage a "blessing" – despite her shady comments about him

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' ex-husband, Sam Asghari, stripped down for his latest interview and offered rare insight into their past relationship.
The Iranian-American model bared it all for Playgirl Magazine's December 2025 cover story.
While sporting nothing but a pair of unzipped leather pants and a white towel, Asghari made a rare comment about his marriage to the 44-year-old pop singer.
The Traitors star referred to an old Iranian proverb that says you must never speak ill of those you've eaten with – sharing a meal is to pledge your loyalty.
"Whatever follows is irrelevant. And the best thing you can do is celebrate the past, appreciate the past, and not dwell on the fact that it’s over," he continued. "Be happy it ever even happened."
Sam Asghari says Britney Spears "opened his eyes" on fame and money
Britney dated Asghari for seven years before the pair got engaged and eventually wed in 2022.
The exes' divorce was finalized in 2024, yet per the actor's remark, he doesn't regret marrying the Toxic hitmaker.
"It was a blessing," he shared, adding, "I fall in love, and I try to make life happen."
Britney previously called her marriage to Asghari a "distraction."
He responded to her comments, saying that he "will always have love for her" and "wish[es] her the best, always."
As for his experience with Britney, he also credited his ex-wife for "opening his eyes" and teaching "him that fame and money aren’t the most important things in life."
