Britney Spears hits back at drug rumors: "I've always felt like the news bullies me"
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has hit back at a scathing report claiming that the pop star was using meth.
Oops! The world has made the Princess of Pop angry again!
Over the weekend, a report by the Daily Mail made waves online as it alleged that Britney's ex, Kevin Federline, is concerned for the singer because she's using meth and the family "fears" she would end up just like Amy Winehouse.
"I fear she's on meth, I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up," journalist Daphne Barak claimed K. Fed told her.
"It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys," the report continued.
Yet according to TMZ, though Kevin admitted to speaking to the reporter, he slammed the scathing story as "lies" and "repulsive."
Naturally, it wasn't long before the Gimme More artist also sounded off on the salacious report!
Britney Spears calls the media "bullies" after drug claims
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the singer posted a lengthy rant under a pic of a young girl being teased by three school-aged boys.
"The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad," Britney wrote.
"This may not even be them saying such things because it doesn't make any sense to me for them to be saying that."
Last month, Britney's and her ex-hubby's familial drama made headlines after it was revealed that K. Fed plans to relocate to Hawaii with their sons Jayden and Sean Preston.
Reportedly, Britney has signed off on the move and has "no plans" to interfere with her estranged sons' decision.
Yet she added in the caption, "It makes me sad because I tried so hard to make things nice for you, and it was never good enough. So you guys go behind my back and talk about me, it breaks my heart and the news is so low. l've always felt like the news bullies me."
"Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things either way I will be fine working out to Throb!!!" she concluded.
Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP