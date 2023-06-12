Britney Spears hits back at drug rumors: "I've always felt like the news bullies me"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has hit back at a scathing report claiming that the pop star was using meth.

On Sunday, Britney Spears responded to a story that claimed the pop icon has been abusing drugs. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Oops! The world has made the Princess of Pop angry again!

Over the weekend, a report by the Daily Mail made waves online as it alleged that Britney's ex, Kevin Federline, is concerned for the singer because she's using meth and the family "fears" she would end up just like Amy Winehouse.

"I fear she's on meth, I've been praying someone would make it public and that she wakes up," journalist Daphne Barak claimed K. Fed told her.

"It's terrifying. She is the mother of my boys," the report continued.

Yet according to TMZ, though Kevin admitted to speaking to the reporter, he slammed the scathing story as "lies" and "repulsive."

Naturally, it wasn't long before the Gimme More artist also sounded off on the salacious report!