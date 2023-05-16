Britney Spears' sons plan move amid bombshell reports about relationship

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears may soon be facing a major change in her relationship with her two teenage sons.

Britney Spears reportedly hasn't seen her sons in over a year as their father seeks permission to relocate them to Hawaii. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Tuesday, a TMZ exclusive report revealed that the 41-year-old's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, sent a letter to the pop star through his lawyer asking for permission to relocate their children to Hawaii.

16-year-old Jayden and 17-year-old Sean would live with their father and his wife, Victoria Prince.

Sources have told the outlet that the boys want to escape the attention surrounding the family in Los Angeles.

The Toxic singer has been asked for a response by the end of the week, with insiders saying it's likely she'll approve the move.

A bombshell report from TMZ's new documentary about Britney's life post-conservatorship also shed new insight into her relationship with her sons, revealing that she hasn't seen them in over a year.