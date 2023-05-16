Britney Spears' sons plan move amid bombshell reports about relationship
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears may soon be facing a major change in her relationship with her two teenage sons.
On Tuesday, a TMZ exclusive report revealed that the 41-year-old's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, sent a letter to the pop star through his lawyer asking for permission to relocate their children to Hawaii.
16-year-old Jayden and 17-year-old Sean would live with their father and his wife, Victoria Prince.
Sources have told the outlet that the boys want to escape the attention surrounding the family in Los Angeles.
The Toxic singer has been asked for a response by the end of the week, with insiders saying it's likely she'll approve the move.
A bombshell report from TMZ's new documentary about Britney's life post-conservatorship also shed new insight into her relationship with her sons, revealing that she hasn't seen them in over a year.
Britney Spears reportedly estranged from her teenage sons
Sources in the doc also dished that the family's relationship has gotten so bad that the boys won't respond to Britney's texts.
In 2022, Jayden and Sean gave a shocking interview in which they were openly critical of their famous mom's parenting, which likely led to the estrangement.
Britney took to Instagram to express that she was "deeply saddened" by her sons' comments but her love for them "has no boundaries."
The tell-all also claimed that Britney and her husband, Sam Asghari, have a strained relationship as well, but Sam clapped back at the "clickbait" reports shortly before the doc aired.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears