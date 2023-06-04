Britney Spears posts tribute to son Jayden ahead of kids' move to Hawaii
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears got nostalgic and showed how much her boys mean to her with a sweet throwback of her youngest son Jayden.
After it was reported that the 41-year-old pop star signed off on her sons' move to Hawaii, Britney honored her youngest with a sweet Instagram tribute.
On Saturday, the Circus singer shared a 2010 paparazzi pic to Instagram when the now-teenaged Jayden was only four years old.
In the photo, Britney was photographed sweetly holding her son in her arms as they strolled through Calabasas.
Though she's still keeping the comments turned off under her IG posts, she used two tulip emojis as the caption.
Britney Spears' son are set to move to Hawaii with Kevin Federline
On May 31, the Toxic singer consented to her estranged sons' big move to the tropical paradise with their father and her ex, Kevin Federline.
Despite K. Fed's attorney making the private family matter a public decision, insiders shared that Britney "loves and has always supported" her sons and "wants them to be happy."
Prior to the news of the move, it was reported that Britney has a "wrecked" relationship with his sons, who apparently disapprove of their mom's social media antics.
Cover photo: Collage: JASON MERRITT & NOEL VASQUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP