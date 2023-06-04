Britney Spears posts tribute to son Jayden ahead of kids' move to Hawaii

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears got nostalgic and showed how much her boys mean to her with a sweet throwback of her youngest son Jayden.

Britney Spears took a trip down memory lane with a sweet throwback pic snap of her youngest son Jayden (l). © Collage: JASON MERRITT & NOEL VASQUEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After it was reported that the 41-year-old pop star signed off on her sons' move to Hawaii, Britney honored her youngest with a sweet Instagram tribute.

On Saturday, the Circus singer shared a 2010 paparazzi pic to Instagram when the now-teenaged Jayden was only four years old.

In the photo, Britney was photographed sweetly holding her son in her arms as they strolled through Calabasas.

Though she's still keeping the comments turned off under her IG posts, she used two tulip emojis as the caption.