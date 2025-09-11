Britney Spears hits back at haters for "judging" her messy mansion

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has defended her messy mansion after fans and loved ones expressed concerns over her living situation!

Britney Spears shamed her haters for judging her messy home that seemingly had dog poop on the floor. © IMAGO / Starface

The 43-year-old pop star had some words for her haters who judged her living room that appeared to have dog feces on the floor in recent social media footage.

Under an Instagram post that featured an image of singer Justin Bieber with his son Jack, Britney wrote, "Shame on those who judged my home in my pajamas!!!"

Britney has previously filmed herself in a red polka-dot crop top and pink shorts in a concerning video showing the alleged mess, where she also mimicked a British accent.



The Toxic hitmaker's inner circle has reportedly expressed worries about Britney's living situation, as one insider claimed that she "isn't functioning like an adult would function."

Meanwhile, Britney also gushed over Justin Bieber and his one-year-old baby boy in the latest caption, saying, "I'm in love with this picture!!! So so beautiful!!!"