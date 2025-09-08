Britney Spears sparks health concerns as insiders reveal shocking details of her messy home
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears' inner circle is reportedly worried for her over her messy living situation.
Friends of the Womanizer hitmaker are concerned about her health, per a Monday report from the Daily Mail, after what appeared to be dog poop was visible in social media footage from her living room.
An insider said that Britney's mansion "is a mess," adding, "She doesn't clean up after the dogs, she doesn't have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn't functioning like an adult would function."
The Toxic singer is apparently being "closely watched," but the source further claimed that she's "having an episode right now, and we are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years."
Another informant alleged that Britney "isn't doing well" and that those closest to her are "terrified for her future."
The tipster also claimed that the pop star "thinks she is normal," adding, "she is not at all worried about how she acts."
Britney Spears posts bizarre bathroom dance from date with "horrible" guy
Meanwhile, Britney heightened suspicions with another alarming post shared on Wednesday, where she filmed herself on a "sushi date" as she stepped into the bathroom for a dance break.
The Circus singer performed some NSFW moves in a black slip dress with white lace trimming on the hemline and cheetah-print boots.
"Dinner sushi date but I have my own girl party in the bathroom," Britney wrote.
"Yummy, the guy was absolutely horrible."
Adding further fuel to the fire, Britney just recently bared her bottom in a nearly-nude image that has her inner circle wondering if her emancipation from her controversial 14-year conservatorship in 2021 was the right decision.
