Britney Spears sparks health concerns as insiders reveal shocking details of her messy home

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' inner circle is reportedly worried for her over her messy living situation.

Britney Spears has her loved ones worried for and is apparently being closely watched. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

Friends of the Womanizer hitmaker are concerned about her health, per a Monday report from the Daily Mail, after what appeared to be dog poop was visible in social media footage from her living room.

An insider said that Britney's mansion "is a mess," adding, "She doesn't clean up after the dogs, she doesn't have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn't functioning like an adult would function."

The Toxic singer is apparently being "closely watched," but the source further claimed that she's "having an episode right now, and we are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years."

Another informant alleged that Britney "isn't doing well" and that those closest to her are "terrified for her future."

The tipster also claimed that the pop star "thinks she is normal," adding, "she is not at all worried about how she acts."