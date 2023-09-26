Britney Spears dances with butcher knives in concerning new video

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has her fans seriously concerned about her mental and physical well-being after posting a video in which she danced around with large butcher knives clutched in each hand and a smile on her face.

Spears (41) is well-known for her impressive, if not a bit repetitive, Instagram dance videos.

On Tuesday, the Toxic singer added some potentially deadly weapons into the mix in a concerning video captioned, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!!"

Several small pets are shown toddling around in the background of the video, leading to further concern from fans, though some have pointed out that Brit may have been inspired by Shakira's recent Arabic knife dance at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

The songstress assured that "they are NOT real knives !!!" noting that "Halloween is soon." However, the sound of clanging metal can be clearly heard in the video.

TMZ's documentary Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom noted that the pop star has had a "fascination with knives" for years, a claim corroborated by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears in her 2022 memoir.