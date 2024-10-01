Britney Spears opens up about painful fireplace accident: "It fizzled all my hair"

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Britney Spears recently opened up about a terrifying fireplace accident that left her with severe burns and hair loss six months ago.

Britney Spears retold the scary moment her hair burned off when she turned her fireplace on! © Collage: IMAGO / Michael Eichhammer & Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

On Monday, the 42-year-old shared the harrowing tale in a social media video.

"I was in my room, and I turned the fire on, and all of a sudden, it blew up in my face," Britney said – adopting a British accent as she told the story.

She continued, "The times it's done it before, I quit so I always get my security to come in and light it for me because I was scared it was going to blow up."

Despite taking caution in the past, she decided to take the risk, which led to flames erupting in her face.

Unfortunately, this caused significant damage to her eyebrows, eyelashes, and even her hair.

"It fizzled all my hair," she revealed, pointing out the short baby hairs that currently frame her face.