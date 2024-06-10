Is Britney Spears' son Jayden following in her footsteps with a music career?

Britney Spears' youngest son Jayden Federline (l.) has apparently launched his music career on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Jayden_federline & @britneyspears

Last week, the 17-year-old prodigy shocked Instagram users when he dropped footage of himself record-producing.

Britney's youngest son, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, quietly launched his music career with a clip of a song he'd been working on.

He captioned the video, "#producer #beats #synthesizer," which already received heavy approval from Britney's fan base.

One follower commented, "But of course, the son of a music legend would be talented too."

The teenager also shared new pics of himself rocking baggy black sweatpants and a white T-shirt in front of the city which is blurred out in the background.

The Womanizer singer is said to still be estranged from Jayden and his brother Sean Preston, who both relocated to Hawaii with their dad last summer.

In Britney's bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, the pop star alleged that she only agreed to her conservatorship to be closer to her sons.