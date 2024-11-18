More tea has been spilled over Britney Spears' reunion with her son Jayden!
Los Angeles, California - More insight into Britney Spears' reunion with her formerly estranged son Jayden has been revealed!
After the 18-year-old reunited with his famous mother, an insider has shared with US Weekly how Britney responded to his "olive branch."
An insider spilled that the Toxic singer was "very excited to hear from him," adding that Britney "hopes they can continue to spend time together and hopes Preston also comes around."
While there hasn't been an update on where Jayden's brother Sean Preston stands amid the reunion, the tipster noted that Britney "has had a hole in her heart from not seeing her boys."
They added that "Jayden reaching out means everything to her."
The budding young musician reportedly moved back to California after relocating to Hawaii with his dad Kevin Federline.
Additionally, both of her sons are said to have spoken with the pop star this past Mother's Day.
It looks like things are finally going in Britney's favor with her first memoir The Woman in Me shattering records and a biopic in the works!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos