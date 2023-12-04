Britney Spears reflects on 42nd birthday in bizarre post: "I feel six most of the time"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears continued marking her recent trip around the sun with an intriguing Instagram video.

Britney Spears raved about her new Victoria's Secret bra after celebrating her 42nd birthday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

On Sunday, the now-42-year-old pop star took to IG to frolic around in a new push-up bra from Victoria's Secret.

The racy video featured Britney in bed as she seductively rolled in the hot pink bra and light pink underwear set, which she raved about in the post's caption.

"I finally found a bra from Victoria's Secret that doesn't hurt!!! I love a push up bra but I don't like [a] padded push up bra!!!" she shared in the caption.

"This bra is genius, it pushes you up and there's no padding!!! Also it's silk!!! I don't even feel like I'm wearing anything and it's a pretty color too!!!"

The Womanizer artist then reflected on her recent 42nd birthday, adding, "40 can suck my d**k!!! I turned 6 this year. I feel six most of the time anyways!!!"

The seductive video follows her weekend fun where she partied with her manager Cade Hudson, who was oddly shirtless for the festivities.