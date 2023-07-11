Britney Spears sets release date for The Woman in Me memoir

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears is finally ready to share her story, years after her conservatorship came to an end in 2021, as a release date for her tell-all book has been set.

Britney Spears has a release date set for her upcoming tell-all memoir! © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The upcoming memoir, called The Woman in Me, will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, and will hit shelves October 24, the singer announced via Twitter on Tuesday. She teased the book release with a video captioned, "It's coming...my story on my terms at last. Are you ready?"

Now available for preorder, The Woman in Me is touted as a "brave and astonishingly moving story" anchored on Spears' efforts to end her conservatorship after 13 years. Gallery Books acquired the memoir after a bidding war with several other publishing houses, People reported exclusively Tuesday.

"In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice - her truth - was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others," said a description on the website.

"The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey – and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history."