Britney Spears talks "finding her soul" and fights with ex in racy Instagram post
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears reflected on her time in Turks and Caicos and spilled some tea about her past fights with one of her exes!
The 42-year-old pop icon seems to have shaded one of her exes while gushing over her favorite place in her latest Instagram post.
Under a clip of the Toxic singer provocatively dancing in matching black lace lingerie, Britney wrote, "No matter how many times I come here, it feels like the first time !!! The way Mother Nature speaks to me !!! Alone !!! Meditation and prayer speaks volumes !!!"
Yet things got interesting when she mentioned an "ex" she fought with frequently during their trips to the island.
The Woman in Me author continued, "I'm honestly not ashamed to say this, but whenever me and my ex would come here, we fought. Not one time did I sleep in bed with him !!! I got a pillow and would sleep outside."
Did Britney Spears just shade Sam Asghari or Paul Soliz?
Though she didn't specify which ex, Britney cryptically added, "I like the sound of the fountain outside !!! I wanted to whisper the secrets of the universe. I've stayed inside a lot this trip because it’s insanely hot !!! But think I might just sleep in the baby courtyard tonight."
Britney's current on-again-off-again lover, Paul Soliz, was rumored to be proposing to the entertainer following her divorce from Sam Asghari.
Perhaps the pop star will reveal who was behind the Turks and Caicos fights in her next memoir!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears