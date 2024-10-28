Britney Spears talks "finding her soul" and fights with ex in racy Instagram post

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears reflected on her time in Turks and Caicos and spilled some tea about her past fights with one of her exes!

Britney Spears seemingly shaded her ex-husband in her latest racy Instagram posts. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

The 42-year-old pop icon seems to have shaded one of her exes while gushing over her favorite place in her latest Instagram post.

Under a clip of the Toxic singer provocatively dancing in matching black lace lingerie, Britney wrote, "No matter how many times I come here, it feels like the first time !!! The way Mother Nature speaks to me !!! Alone !!! Meditation and prayer speaks volumes !!!"

Yet things got interesting when she mentioned an "ex" she fought with frequently during their trips to the island.

The Woman in Me author continued, "I'm honestly not ashamed to say this, but whenever me and my ex would come here, we fought. Not one time did I sleep in bed with him !!! I got a pillow and would sleep outside."