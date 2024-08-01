Has Britney Spears reunited with ex Paul Soliz after their dramatic split?
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has seemingly reunited with her ex, Paul Soliz, after their very public breakup!
On Tuesday, the 42-year-old pop star took her hit song Criminal literally as she reunited with the ex-felon in Malibu.
Per the Daily Mail, Britney and Paul were captured at the Soho House, with the Womanizer singer going incognito in a flirty floral blouse, white denim shorts, shades, and a large sun hat.
In the viral pics, Britney seemed to be in good spirits with Paul, who wore a blue-and-white plaid shirt over a plain white tee and baggy pants.
The pair were joined by a group of friends outside the restaurant, which suggests that this could've been a friendly meet-up.
Still, the sighting raises eyebrows since the Gimme More hitmaker swore off men in a fiery Instagram rant.
In July, Britney declared that she would "never be with another man" as long as she lived while also slamming her on-and-off again boyfriend.
Ironically, The Woman in Me author has also deactivated her IG page, which makes her reunion with Paul even more concerning.
Cover photo: Collage: JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP