Has Britney Spears reunited with ex Paul Soliz after their dramatic split?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has seemingly reunited with her ex, Paul Soliz , after their very public breakup!

Britney Spears may have reunited her ex Paul Soliz after publicly slamming the felon on Instagram. © JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old pop star took her hit song Criminal literally as she reunited with the ex-felon in Malibu.

Per the Daily Mail, Britney and Paul were captured at the Soho House, with the Womanizer singer going incognito in a flirty floral blouse, white denim shorts, shades, and a large sun hat.

In the viral pics, Britney seemed to be in good spirits with Paul, who wore a blue-and-white plaid shirt over a plain white tee and baggy pants.

The pair were joined by a group of friends outside the restaurant, which suggests that this could've been a friendly meet-up.

Still, the sighting raises eyebrows since the Gimme More hitmaker swore off men in a fiery Instagram rant.