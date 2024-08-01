Has Britney Spears reunited with ex Paul Soliz after their dramatic split?

Has Britney Spears decided to forgive and forget her dramatic fallout with her ex Paul Soliz? The exes were seen out together amid Britney wiping her Instagram.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has seemingly reunited with her ex, Paul Soliz, after their very public breakup!

Britney Spears may have reunited her ex Paul Soliz after publicly slamming the felon on Instagram.
On Tuesday, the 42-year-old pop star took her hit song Criminal literally as she reunited with the ex-felon in Malibu.

Per the Daily Mail, Britney and Paul were captured at the Soho House, with the Womanizer singer going incognito in a flirty floral blouse, white denim shorts, shades, and a large sun hat.

In the viral pics, Britney seemed to be in good spirits with Paul, who wore a blue-and-white plaid shirt over a plain white tee and baggy pants.

The pair were joined by a group of friends outside the restaurant, which suggests that this could've been a friendly meet-up.

Still, the sighting raises eyebrows since the Gimme More hitmaker swore off men in a fiery Instagram rant.

In July, Britney declared that she would "never be with another man" as long as she lived while also slamming her on-and-off again boyfriend.

Ironically, The Woman in Me author has also deactivated her IG page, which makes her reunion with Paul even more concerning.

