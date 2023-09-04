Britney Spears-themed Broadway musical closes amid critic and audience disappointment

New York, New York - The long-awaited Britney Spears Broadway musical , Once Upon a One More Time, quietly closed up shop at the Marquis Theater on September 3 after lukewarm reviews and critically low audience turnout.

The Britney Spears-inspired Broadway musicla Once Upon a One More Time played its final show on September 3. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The musical, which only just premiered on June 22, followed a similar concept as other jukebox musicals on Broadway like & Juliet and smash hit Six.

Once Upon a One More Time was first announced back in 2017.

The show was originally set to premiere in Chicago in 2019 and again in 2020 but got pushed to a 2021 test run at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC.

It was a top-selling show during its DC engagement, so the Broadway flop comes as something of a surprise.