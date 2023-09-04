Britney Spears-themed Broadway musical closes amid critic and audience disappointment
New York, New York - The long-awaited Britney Spears Broadway musical, Once Upon a One More Time, quietly closed up shop at the Marquis Theater on September 3 after lukewarm reviews and critically low audience turnout.
The musical, which only just premiered on June 22, followed a similar concept as other jukebox musicals on Broadway like & Juliet and smash hit Six.
Once Upon a One More Time was first announced back in 2017.
The show was originally set to premiere in Chicago in 2019 and again in 2020 but got pushed to a 2021 test run at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC.
It was a top-selling show during its DC engagement, so the Broadway flop comes as something of a surprise.
Once Upon a One More Time featured many of Britney Spears' top hits
The plot of Once Upon a One More Time follows Cinderella as she wishes for something (anything!) else to read but her beat-up old book of fairytales.
After she gets her hands on a copy of The Feminine Mystique by Betty Friedan, Cinderella leads the other princesses - Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Rapunzel, and the rest - into a full-on feminist revolution!
Once Upon a One More Time used hits popularized by Spears over the course of her celebrated career, like Oops! I Did It Again, Lucky, Toxic, Circus, and more against the backdrop of a medieval fairytale setting.
News of the musical's early closing arrives in the midst of ongoing developments in Spears' divorce from Sam Asghari, which was first announced on August 16.
