Sam Asghari cuts ties with Britney Spears amid dramatic divorce

Los Angeles, California - Sam Asghari has unfollowed Britney Spears in the wake of the dramatic divorce after just over a year of marriage.

Sam Asghari has unfollowed Britney Spears on Instagram amid their tense divorce. © TOMMASO BODDI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per US Weekly, Asghari was no longer following the 41-year-old pop star on Instagram on Wednesday.

Spears is currently still following her ex-husband.

The move comes after Asghari filed for divorce earlier this month, citing "irreconcilable differences."

While Asghari said the pair would "hold onto the love and respect" they have for one another, Spears revealed in her emotional statement that she "couldn't take the pain anymore."

Tensions within the divorce proceedings appear to be rising as Asghari looks to challenge their prenup agreement.