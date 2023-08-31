Sam Asghari cuts ties with Britney Spears amid dramatic divorce
Los Angeles, California - Sam Asghari has unfollowed Britney Spears in the wake of the dramatic divorce after just over a year of marriage.
Per US Weekly, Asghari was no longer following the 41-year-old pop star on Instagram on Wednesday.
Spears is currently still following her ex-husband.
The move comes after Asghari filed for divorce earlier this month, citing "irreconcilable differences."
While Asghari said the pair would "hold onto the love and respect" they have for one another, Spears revealed in her emotional statement that she "couldn't take the pain anymore."
Tensions within the divorce proceedings appear to be rising as Asghari looks to challenge their prenup agreement.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's divorce proceedings turn tense
Upon the divorce filing, Asghari requested spousal support and for Spears to cover his attorney fees in the proceedings.
Us Weekly has also reported that the couple's "ironclad" prenup would protect the Toxic singer's fortune, with Asghari's earnings capping at $10 million after 15 years.
According to a new report from the Daily Mail, Spears allegedly suspects that her former spouse was "secretly" providing information to her estranged father, Jamie, amid her conservatorship.
Spears and Asghari first began dating in 2017 before tying the knot in 2022.
