Britney Spears viciously calls sister Jamie Lynn a "b*tch" in scathing video!

Britney Spears' relationship with her baby sister, Jamie Lynn, is still toxic as the Womanizer singer blasted her sibling in a bombshell Instagram clip.

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears just slammed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears in a since-deleted video that suggests the two are still on toxic terms.

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old pop star savagely called the Sweet Magnolias actor a "little b*tch" in a now-removed Instagram post.

In the clip, the Gimme More singer was filmed driving up a mountain with friends, saying, "My sister went on the TV show, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and they bathed her in the jungle, little sh*t."

"She said, 'Bathe me because I'm stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids, cater to me.' Little b*tch," Britney continued.

The Woman in Me author went on to suggest that she's "stronger" than the 33-year-old Nickelodeon alum, noting that she'd be "peeing in the bushes."

"I wanna be a little b*tch and get a bath in the jungle like my sis," Britney added.

Apparently, Britney and Jamie Lynn still aren't on good terms despite talk that the sisters were working on mending their relationship.

Britney has doubled down on her family's alleged abuse during her conservatorship, and previously slammed the Zoey 101 star as a "selfish brat."

