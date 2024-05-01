Britney Spears viciously calls sister Jamie Lynn a "b*tch" in scathing video!

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears just slammed her sister Jamie Lynn Spears in a since-deleted video that suggests the two are still on toxic terms.

Shade! Britney Spears (r.) savagely ripped her sister Jamie Lynn Spears (l.) on Instagram – suggesting that the sisters aren't on a good terms right now. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/britneyspears & jamielynnspears

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old pop star savagely called the Sweet Magnolias actor a "little b*tch" in a now-removed Instagram post.

In the clip, the Gimme More singer was filmed driving up a mountain with friends, saying, "My sister went on the TV show, I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, and they bathed her in the jungle, little sh*t."

"She said, 'Bathe me because I'm stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids, cater to me.' Little b*tch," Britney continued.

The Woman in Me author went on to suggest that she's "stronger" than the 33-year-old Nickelodeon alum, noting that she'd be "peeing in the bushes."

"I wanna be a little b*tch and get a bath in the jungle like my sis," Britney added.

Apparently, Britney and Jamie Lynn still aren't on good terms despite talk that the sisters were working on mending their relationship.