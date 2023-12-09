Britney Spears reportedly taking "baby steps" to reconcile with family

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears recently shared photos cuddled up with her mom and brother on Instagram, leaving fans wondering where the family's relationship lies.

Britney Spears (r) is reportedly taking "baby steps" as she reconciles with her estranged family members. © Collage: David Livingston / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/baihlyb

Is a Spears family reunion on the horizon?

Britney Spears recently celebrated her 42nd birthday on December 2 amid speculation about whether or not her family would attend the celebration.

On Saturday, Page Six confirmed that Britney's mom, Lynne (68), and her brother, Bryan (46), were present at the bash thrown by the singer's manager, Cade Hudson.

Signs of a potential reconciliation occurred months ago when the Womanizer artist revealed on Instagram that her mother had come to see her after three years, writing, "with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!"

"After being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!"

The message left fans wondering about the current state of the family's relationship, but her recent birthday bash appears to confirm Britney and Lynne's reunion in May has helped repair the relationship.

A source told Page Six, "It's baby steps," and noted that "Everyone around Britney is being very careful not to hurt the chances of reconciliation."