Britney Spears reportedly taking "baby steps" to reconcile with family
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears recently shared photos cuddled up with her mom and brother on Instagram, leaving fans wondering where the family's relationship lies.
Is a Spears family reunion on the horizon?
Britney Spears recently celebrated her 42nd birthday on December 2 amid speculation about whether or not her family would attend the celebration.
On Saturday, Page Six confirmed that Britney's mom, Lynne (68), and her brother, Bryan (46), were present at the bash thrown by the singer's manager, Cade Hudson.
Signs of a potential reconciliation occurred months ago when the Womanizer artist revealed on Instagram that her mother had come to see her after three years, writing, "with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!"
"After being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!!"
The message left fans wondering about the current state of the family's relationship, but her recent birthday bash appears to confirm Britney and Lynne's reunion in May has helped repair the relationship.
A source told Page Six, "It's baby steps," and noted that "Everyone around Britney is being very careful not to hurt the chances of reconciliation."
Are Britney Spears and her family on good terms?
Sources close to the family told Page Six that Britney and her mom have been speaking regularly on the phone.
"For Britney, it's very hard, it's very sensitive. It would be good for them to have each other in their lives," the insider dished.
Their relationship dwindled during the start of the extreme conservatorship placed on the singer, and Britney publicly shamed her mom for not standing by her.
Things took a surprising turn last month when Britney claimed her mom gave away precious keepsakes and childhood journals. Lynne quickly responded and denied the claims, assuring Britney that she still had them and was happy to return them if she wished.
While Britney and her sister Jamie Lynn fell out a while ago, reports suggest they are at least on speaking terms. However, the same cannot be said for Spears' estranged dad Jamie, who was responsible for the conservatorship.
"Britney has a very hard time trusting people, as do many people in the limelight, but for her it’s even more difficult after everything that has happened," an insider told Page Six.
Britney and her sons Sean Preston and Jayden are also on speaking terms after years of estrangement, leaving fans with the reassurance of a healing era for the iconic celeb.
Cover photo: Collage: David Livingston / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/baihlyb