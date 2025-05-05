Is Britney Spears attending this year's Met Gala?

Los Angeles, California - Did Britney Spears confirm that she'll be at this year's Met Gala?

Britney Spears seemingly teased that she'll be at this year's Met Gala after admitting she hasn't left her home in months. © IMAGO / Runway Manhattan

On Sunday, the pop icon dropped very candid Instagram posts while seemingly hinting that she could be at this year's gala!

First, Britney confessed that she hasn't left the house in "four months" under a clip where she sported a spicy school-girl outfit.

The Toxic hitmaker wrote, "Dont worry girls this is my summer havent been out of my house in four months about to loose my damn mind."

She added, "Diamonds r a girls best friend … but diamond dress will be my finest sin ….but doing law school had to dress in uniform just to make sure i fit the part !!"