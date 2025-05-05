Is Britney Spears attending this year's Met Gala?
Los Angeles, California - Did Britney Spears confirm that she'll be at this year's Met Gala?
On Sunday, the pop icon dropped very candid Instagram posts while seemingly hinting that she could be at this year's gala!
First, Britney confessed that she hasn't left the house in "four months" under a clip where she sported a spicy school-girl outfit.
The Toxic hitmaker wrote, "Dont worry girls this is my summer havent been out of my house in four months about to loose my damn mind."
She added, "Diamonds r a girls best friend … but diamond dress will be my finest sin ….but doing law school had to dress in uniform just to make sure i fit the part !!"
Will Britney Spears appear at this year's Met Gala?
But it's the Gimme More chart-topper's previous post that really raised eyebrows!
Under a video of Britney in a bright-pink two-piece while dancing on a yacht, she teased in the caption, "New York City tomorrow night here I come!!!"
Though she didn't specify what exactly she'll be doing in the Big Apple, there's only one big event that could bring the Womanizer artist to the East Coast!
Britney was supposed to attend the Met Gala in 2022, but some last-minute mishaps prevented her appearance. If the princess of pop does pull up to fashion's biggest night, there's no question that she'll definitely slay the year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Tune in to see if Britney will pull up to the 2025 Met Gala!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Runway Manhattan