Kristin Cavallari reveals Britney Spears' reaction to her controversial "clone" claims
Los Angeles, California - Oops! Did reality star Kristin Cavallari land on Britney Spears' bad side after calling her a clone?
The Laguna Beach alum recently reflected on her controversial comments about the Princess of Pop and Kanye West both being "clones" on her podcast, Let's Be Honest.
"I get a call from my publicist. He calls me, and he goes, 'Guess who wants your phone number?' And I go, 'Who?' Britney f**king Spears!" Kristin said.
The media personality, who first met Britney in 2014, knew that the Toxic singer caught wind of her remarks, and before she knew it, Kristin and her publicist were then put into a group text with The Woman in Me author and her manager.
Kristin explained, "Britney sent me a text. I'm not gonna read it. I would love to read it. It was a bit of a rollercoaster."
The mom of three further explained that she opted to speak with Britney outside of the group chat – but that didn't go as Kristin expected!
Britney Spears snubbed Kristin Cavallari after "clone" remarks
"I'm like, 'Hey, I'm hardly in LA anymore, but when I come in December, I'll let you know. We should hang out,'" Kristin recalled.
"And then she just never f**king responded." Ouch!
Kristin joked, "Now I do think you're a f**king clone. I don't think it's you. I don't want to hang out." Will these two ladies ever get past this awkward moment?
