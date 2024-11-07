Kristin Cavallari reveals Britney Spears' reaction to her controversial "clone" claims

Kristin Cavallari (l.) dished what went down when Britney Spears caught wind of her "clone" remarks. © Collage: TERRY WYATT & CHRISTOPHER POLK / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Laguna Beach alum recently reflected on her controversial comments about the Princess of Pop and Kanye West both being "clones" on her podcast, Let's Be Honest.

"I get a call from my publicist. He calls me, and he goes, 'Guess who wants your phone number?' And I go, 'Who?' Britney f**king Spears!" Kristin said.

The media personality, who first met Britney in 2014, knew that the Toxic singer caught wind of her remarks, and before she knew it, Kristin and her publicist were then put into a group text with The Woman in Me author and her manager.

Kristin explained, "Britney sent me a text. I'm not gonna read it. I would love to read it. It was a bit of a rollercoaster."

The mom of three further explained that she opted to speak with Britney outside of the group chat – but that didn't go as Kristin expected!