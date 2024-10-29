Britney Spears thanks fans for The Woman in Me support on one-year anniversary: "It means the world to me"

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears celebrated the one-year publication anniversary of her blockbuster memoir The Woman in Me with a heartfelt note to her fans.

Britney Spears celebrated the one-year publication anniversary of her blockbuster memoir The Woman in Me with a heartfelt note to her fans. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

On Monday, the pop star penned a sweet Twitter message to express her gratitude for the book's runaway success.

"Wow wow wow … thank you all for your support over the past year!!! It means the world to me!!!" Brit wrote.

The Woman in Me has sold over three million copies since its release last year.

In the tell-all memoir, Britney dropped some major bombshells related to her conservatorship (which ended in 2021) and the turmoil she faced in her long career.

The memoir explored her feelings of betrayal by her sister Jamie Lynn and revealed that she had a traumatic at-home abortion while involved with Justin Timberlake, adding that he later broke up with her in a text.

In August, the singer teased a "secret project" with producer Marc Platt.