Will Britney Spears reconcile with estranged father Jamie amid his health issues?

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears ' father, Jamie, has reportedly had his leg amputated amid ongoing health troubles, but does this mean the two will reconcile?

Britney Spears' (r) father Jamie is said to have major health issues, but does this mean the two will reconcile? © Collage: IMAGO / Newscom World & Screenshot/Instagram/britneyspears

According to Page Six, the 42-year-old pop star's estranged father had his leg amputated last month. Per insiders, the former manager had a massive infection in one of his legs that landed him in a hospital for weeks.

Jamie reportedly had five unsuccessful surgeries to contain the infection, and doctors decided the only way to proceed was amputation.

"He had a knee replacement and got a terrible infection from it," the insiders explained, adding the amputation was a "last resort."

But though the Lucky singer recently celebrated her 42nd birthday with her mom, Lynne, and her brother, Brian, on Tuesday, the site also dished that Britney isn't looking to reconcile with her dad.

Despite reports claiming that the Crossroads star wants to make amends with Jamie, sources told the outlet that this is apparently false.