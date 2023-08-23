Britney Spears reportedly considering stunning U-turn in relationship with dad Jamie!

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears is reportedly considering reconnecting with Jamie Spears amid her divorce from Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears is reportedly thinking about forgiving her father Jamie, whose conservatorship she fought for years. © Collage: VALERIE MACON & BRYAN HARAWAY / AFP

Is the 41-year-old princess of pop ready to forgive her father?

Per TMZ, Britney is said to be "seriously" considering reuniting with Jamie, who is apparently ill.

An insider dished that amid the Toxic singer's shocking split from Asghari, Britney has been thinking about repairing her relationship with her dad.

The source said Jamie's health is playing a part in these considerations, as he has reportedly been in and out of hospitals and is set for surgery this Friday.

Britney doesn't want the "regret" of waiting too long, the insider claims.

Since the termination of the Gimme More entertainer's conservatorship, Britney's relationship with her family has soured, especially with her father who she has accused of abuse.

The chart-topper has previously said that her dad and other family members "should all be in jail" for their role in her conservatorship.