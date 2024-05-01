LeBron James no longer prioritizing playing with son Bronny

Los Angeles, California - Is LeBron James giving up on his dream of playing with son Bronny James in the NBA ?

LeBron James (pictured) appears to be shifting his focus away from the possibility of teaming up with his son Bronny in a surprising new development. © Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Bronny-LeBron James saga is a bit of a rollercoaster, with new updates swirling every other day.

First, the big talk was about Bronny James potentially getting drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and playing side-by-side with his dad.

But now, the headlines have taken a turn as LeBron seems to be focusing on priorities beyond teaming up with his son next NBA season.

In an appearance on NBA Today, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shared that LeBron's sights are set on what's best for Bronny and the family.

He shared, "I think that's the priority for them as a family, what's best for Bronny James. If it ends up [LeBron and Bronny] together, then that would be great. But I don't get the sense that it's playing much of any role in LeBron James' decision on next season."

Wojnarowski also noted that LeBron will most likely return to Los Angeles for his seventh season rather than opting to be a free agent with another team.