LeBron James no longer prioritizing playing with son Bronny
Los Angeles, California - Is LeBron James giving up on his dream of playing with son Bronny James in the NBA?
The Bronny-LeBron James saga is a bit of a rollercoaster, with new updates swirling every other day.
First, the big talk was about Bronny James potentially getting drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and playing side-by-side with his dad.
But now, the headlines have taken a turn as LeBron seems to be focusing on priorities beyond teaming up with his son next NBA season.
In an appearance on NBA Today, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shared that LeBron's sights are set on what's best for Bronny and the family.
He shared, "I think that's the priority for them as a family, what's best for Bronny James. If it ends up [LeBron and Bronny] together, then that would be great. But I don't get the sense that it's playing much of any role in LeBron James' decision on next season."
Wojnarowski also noted that LeBron will most likely return to Los Angeles for his seventh season rather than opting to be a free agent with another team.
Will LeBron James' new priority shift affect Bronny James's path?
LeBron James's decision to not prioritize playing with his son Bronny in the NBA comes as a surprise to many after years of expressing his desire to share the court with his son.
However, it seems Bronny may need more time than LeBron anticipated to reach an NBA-level game.
Wojnarowski noted that the Lakers most likely won't be using their first-round No. 17 draft pick on Bronny.
While they won't have another pick until No. 55, it's not clear whether Bronny would still be available then.
LeBron's change in focus could lead Bronny James to contemplate another year in college before entering the professional ranks.
Cover photo: Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP