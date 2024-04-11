Is Bronny James making a mistake trying out for the NBA in 2024?
Los Angeles, California - The idea of Bronny James entering the NBA isn't just causing concern among college basketball fans who doubt his readiness; it's also raising eyebrows from the NBA itself.
Last week, Bronny made a wave of headlines by announcing his intention to enter this year's NBA Draft while still keeping his eligibility open for college.
However, it seems that his decision to take the NBA route is causing unease among many, including NBA scouts and general managers.
According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, one general manager said, "Bronny is nowhere near ready. He should go back to school to develop at his own pace or he risks getting lost in the shuffle, whether or not he’s playing with his dad."
LeBron James's desire to share the court with his son Bronny is well-known in basketball circles and has undoubtedly influenced the younger James's decision to pursue an NBA career so early.
With a very low average of just under 5 points per game as a combo guard, it's evident that there's major room for development, making a return to college hoops the best choice for Bronny.
Why jumping to the NBA could be a dangerous move for Bronny James right now
Bronny James needs more time to refine his skills – point blank period!
While LeBron James once infamously tweeted that Bronny could outplay current NBA players, this sentiment is now widely viewed with skepticism.
"There are probably three rounds’ worth of prospects more talented than Bronny in this class," the unnamed NBA general manager continued.
"So picking Bronny is more about getting LeBron’s attention right now than it is about developing Bronny himself."
Although praised for his defensive abilities with potential for growth, Bronny's offensive game requires significant improvement before reaching the NBA level.
An NBA scout also reportedly told The Ringer that "Bronny is an undersized non-shooting guard. The shot looks good but doesn’t go in. Those guys scare me the most. It’s either lack of touch or mental, and either way, those take years to correct."
The concern remains that if Bronny enters the league without further college experience, he may not receive the necessary development and potentially become overshadowed by the towering legacy of his NBA legend father.
For many observers, drafting Bronny appears to be more about securing LeBron's attention than focusing on Bronny's individual development. What do you think?
Cover photo: David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP