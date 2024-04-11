Is Bronny James making a mistake trying out for the NBA in 2024?

Los Angeles, California - The idea of Bronny James entering the NBA isn't just causing concern among college basketball fans who doubt his readiness; it's also raising eyebrows from the NBA itself.

Bronny James potentially entering the NBA isn't just worrying college basketball fans who question his readiness – it's also stirring larger skepticism from the NBA itself. © David Becker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last week, Bronny made a wave of headlines by announcing his intention to enter this year's NBA Draft while still keeping his eligibility open for college.



However, it seems that his decision to take the NBA route is causing unease among many, including NBA scouts and general managers.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, one general manager said, "Bronny is nowhere near ready. He should go back to school to develop at his own pace or he risks getting lost in the shuffle, whether or not he’s playing with his dad."

LeBron James's desire to share the court with his son Bronny is well-known in basketball circles and has undoubtedly influenced the younger James's decision to pursue an NBA career so early.

With a very low average of just under 5 points per game as a combo guard, it's evident that there's major room for development, making a return to college hoops the best choice for Bronny.