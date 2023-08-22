Bronny James stuns fans at Drake's concert amid health scare recovery
Los Angeles, California - Bronny James continues to emerge from the shadows, proving that his recent health scare couldn't keep him down!
Sporting their superstar swag, Bronny and his basketball legend father, LeBron James, joined forces with five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake as he strolled through the dazzling Crypto.com Arena.
The Jameses escorted Drake to the stage during this first of a two-night stop in Los Angeles on Monday night.
The iconic move was just another example of the Canadian's rapper tradition of taking a star-studded entourage, including fellow celebrities and athletes, on a whirlwind journey during his latest It's All a Blur tour.
Bronny's surprising public appearance at Drake's concert marks one of his first since he suffered a tragic cardiac arrest last month.
Bronny James sparks fan frenzy after Drake concert
Bronny James had everyone buzzing as the online fandom went absolutely bonkers, mirroring the ecstatic crowd at the concert venue.
"Two months after suffering a cardiac incident, Bronny is out and about with his father. I'm just happy to see that young man walking around after what he experienced," ESPN's Myron Medical tweeted.
"Bronnys reaction is incredible," one fan wrote.
"This makes me smile! Those are some good looking brothers frfr," another fan said.
"Bron really a proud dad man lol he just smiling at bronny," another raved commented.
Although it remains uncertain whether he will return to play for the Trojans this season, it's reassuring to witness Bronny in good health following such a worrisome incident.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/cryptocomarena & TikTok/@daniela_viviana