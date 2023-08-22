Bronny James stuns fans at Drake's concert amid health scare recovery

Los Angeles, California - Bronny James continues to emerge from the shadows, proving that his recent health scare couldn't keep him down!

Bronny James (l.) attended the Drake (r.) concert in Los Angeles on Monday night. © Collage: Screenshot/Twitter/cryptocomarena & TikTok/@daniela_viviana

Sporting their superstar swag, Bronny and his basketball legend father, LeBron James, joined forces with five-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake as he strolled through the dazzling Crypto.com Arena.



The Jameses escorted Drake to the stage during this first of a two-night stop in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The iconic move was just another example of the Canadian's rapper tradition of taking a star-studded entourage, including fellow celebrities and athletes, on a whirlwind journey during his latest It's All a Blur tour.

Bronny's surprising public appearance at Drake's concert marks one of his first since he suffered a tragic cardiac arrest last month.