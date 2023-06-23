Bronny James honors dad LeBron with choice of USC jersey number

Los Angeles, California - USC hoops finally revealed Bronny James ' jersey number, and the talented hooper is not shying away from his father's legendary status!

This fall, Bronny will hail for the USC Trojans wearing the No. 6 – just like his dad LeBron James.

USC revealed the long-anticipated news on its official social media accounts on Thursday. In the viral posts, Bronny donned the gold trimmed jersey with his name "James Jr." and the No. 6.

According to LeBron, the number has a deep connection to the James family.

"Why I wear number six, there’s multiple reasons," James said back in May. "One, because 23 is one of my favorite numbers as well so two times three is six… Also, my first son [Bronny] was born on October 6. … My youngest son [Bryce] is June 14th, the sixth month of the year. Six has always been with me ever since I was a kid for some reason especially when it relates with my family."

After debuting the No. 23 in 2003, LeBron later transitioned to the No. 6 in 2010, later going on to win three of his four NBA championships sporting the number.