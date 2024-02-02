Have Bronny James' NBA Draft hopes been dashed?

Los Angeles, California - Bronny James has caused a stir on the internet as basketball fans flood social media with their reactions to the latest headlines about the young player.

Bronny James is causing a stir on the internet as USC suffers their sixth-straight loss and the basketball world is unsure of James upcoming NBA Draft decision. © Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The buzz is fueled by USC's recent struggles, suffering their sixth consecutive loss on Thursday night to Oregon. This has led fans to question whether USC was the optimal choice for the 19-year-old athlete.



Currently mired in a losing season, USC finds itself at the bottom of the Pac-12 conference rankings, raising concerns about their chances of making it to the March Madness Tournament.

The disappointing performance has prompted speculation about Bronny James' basketball future, with the looming question being whether he will declare for the NBA Draft next season or opt to stay at USC to refine his skills.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding Bronny at the beginning of the season, fans are now grappling with the realization that his journey hasn't unfolded as anticipated.

According to a recent NBA mock draft by ESPN, Bronny is currently expected to go undrafted, signaling some serious trouble for hopes to join the professional league sooner rather than later.