Bronny James gets reality check about NBA dream with dad LeBron

LeBron James dreams of playing alongside his son, Bronny (l), in the NBA, but that dream may need to wait a bit longer. © MEG OLIPHANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, 19-year-old Bronny, still recovering from a cardiac arrest last summer, received a reality check about opting for the upcoming NBA Draft in the spring from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN.

Before the season and his health scare, Bronny was making headlines as a potential 2024 NBA Draft prospect. However, his injury has impacted his performance in the current NCAA season, slowing down his potential draft status.

"The Lakers are not a developmental program; they are a win-now program," Wojnarowski said. "I do think for Bronny James, if he's out this year, the idea of what's the best place for him too."

Still adjusting to college-level basketball after transitioning from high school, Bronny is taking time to find his groove on the court.

Development is key, and he needs more time to showcase his potential for the upcoming draft.