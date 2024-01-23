Bronny James gets reality check about NBA dream with dad LeBron

LeBron James dreams of playing alongside his son, Bronny, in the NBA, but that dream is currently on hold after a reality check from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James dreams of playing alongside his son, Bronny, in the NBA, but that dream is currently on hold.

On Monday, 19-year-old Bronny, still recovering from a cardiac arrest last summer, received a reality check about opting for the upcoming NBA Draft in the spring from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN.

Before the season and his health scare, Bronny was making headlines as a potential 2024 NBA Draft prospect. However, his injury has impacted his performance in the current NCAA season, slowing down his potential draft status.

"The Lakers are not a developmental program; they are a win-now program," Wojnarowski said. "I do think for Bronny James, if he's out this year, the idea of what's the best place for him too."

Still adjusting to college-level basketball after transitioning from high school, Bronny is taking time to find his groove on the court.

Development is key, and he needs more time to showcase his potential for the upcoming draft.

Would Bronny James benefit from another year of college?

If it weren't for Bronny's unfortunate health scare this summer, he might have been a contender in the upcoming NBA Draft.

However, the reality is now very different.

Bronny is currently not delivering the breakout performances that many anticipated. If Isaiah Collier returns from injury and regains his starter position, Bronny could end up on the bench again.

While there still is a lot of basketball left, most of this will rely on how far USC can run in the March Madness Tournament.

Considering this, Bronny could benefit from another year in college hoops to boost his draft stock and continue his on-court development.

Bronny and USC will be back on the court on Saturday against crosstown rival UCLA at 8 PM ET at home.

