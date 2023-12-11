Bronny James makes college basketball debut in USC thriller as LeBron celebrates "big moment"
Los Angeles, California - Bronny James made his long-awaited college basketball debut Sunday, less than five months after suffering a cardiac arrest during practice!
With his famous dad LeBron sitting courtside and catching the action on his cellphone, Bronny came off the bench in the first half of the USC's 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State.
He played 16 minutes, scoring four points with three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.
Bronny was given the medical all-clear to return to basketball activities in November and returned to training with his USC teammates shortly thereafter.
Sunday's much-hyped debut sealed a sensational comeback after the 19-year-old collapse in a July workout and was hospitalized for three days. His family revealed in August that he had been diagnosed with and treated for a congenital heart defect.
Bronny didn't take questions from reporters after the game, but said he was "thankful for everything," expressing his appreciation for the staff at the Mayo Clinic, his family, and his coaches for supporting him "at this hard time in my life."
Bronny James brings USC crowd to its feet on debut
The Galen Center in downtown Los Angeles was packed, with LeBron James making his entrance to courtside seats accompanied by daughter Zhuri and son Bryce, who plays basketball for Sierra Canyon high school.
Bronny got a standing ovation when he entered the game with 12:58 remaining in the first half. He missed his only shot in the half but drew a roar with a chase-down block that evoked the moves of James senior.
The young star scored his first points with a second-half three-pointer that again had fans, including his dad, on their feet.
On Thursday, LeBron James had said his son's return to the court meant "everything and more."
"I can't wait to see him run out with his teammates," James said. "And then once he checks into the game, whenever that case may be, it's going to be a big moment for our family."
"It's a big milestone for our family, for sure, and it's another step for him on his journey in his basketball career."
Cover photo: KATELYN MULCAHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP