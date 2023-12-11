Bronny James makes college basketball debut in USC thriller as LeBron celebrates "big moment"

Los Angeles, California - Bronny James made his long-awaited college basketball debut Sunday, less than five months after suffering a cardiac arrest during practice!

With his famous dad LeBron sitting courtside and catching the action on his cellphone, Bronny came off the bench in the first half of the USC's 84-79 overtime loss to Long Beach State.



He played 16 minutes, scoring four points with three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.

Bronny was given the medical all-clear to return to basketball activities in November and returned to training with his USC teammates shortly thereafter.

Sunday's much-hyped debut sealed a sensational comeback after the 19-year-old collapse in a July workout and was hospitalized for three days. His family revealed in August that he had been diagnosed with and treated for a congenital heart defect.



Bronny didn't take questions from reporters after the game, but said he was "thankful for everything," expressing his appreciation for the staff at the Mayo Clinic, his family, and his coaches for supporting him "at this hard time in my life."