How Bronny James fits into USC coach Andy Enfield's basketball vision

Bronny James will have an opportunity to play early in his basketball career at USC, according to coach Enfield. © ALEX BIERENS DE HAAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bronny James is officially set to play for the Trojans next fall and USC basketball coach Andy Enfield will have his hands full with a star-studded roster!

When Bronny committed to USC, many assumed he may play a key role in the back court for his new head coach.

Since the Trojans are returning with minimal depth at the guard position following an exodus of players this offseason, Bronny will have an opportunity to play early in his USC career, according to Enfield.

"All our guards have a great opportunity to play for us because we don’t have a ton of guards," Enfield told ESPN. "We don’t have eight or nine. We have some opportunity for those guys to carve out a nice role for them, and in Bronny’s case, we don’t promise starting spots, but the nice thing is I think all of our guards will play good minutes for us this year."

Bronny could play a single college basketball season before potentially declaring for the NBA Draft in hopes of playing alongside his father, LeBron James.

Enfield added: "It's so refreshing to see a young man deal with all the celebrity status of his dad, but be such a humble young man. We recruited Bronny because we think he's a great fit for our basketball program as a player and the type of person he is."