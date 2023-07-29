Bronny James spotted out with family for first time since cardiac arrest

Santa Monica, California - Amidst a whirlwind week for NBA champion LeBron James and his family, a ray of hope emerged on Thursday followed by a much-needed respite on Friday!

A day after Bronny James was discharged from the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, the James family were spotted out to dinner on Friday evening. © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / Bronupdates

A day after Bronny James was discharged from the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday, the James family were spotted out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The 18-year-old USC freshman hooper was accompanied by the Lakers superstar, his wife Savannah, and their two other children, Bryce and Zhuri.

Following a brief period in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical center, James was stabilized, and on Thursday, he was discharged from the hospital after making great progress.

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest," Cedars-Sinai Medical Group cardiologist Dr. Merije Chukumerije said in a statement.

LeBron also released words of relief on Thursday saying the James family is "doing great."