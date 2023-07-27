LeBron James shares update on Bronny James following cardiac arrest

Los Angeles, California - With the overwhelming support and prayers received from the sports world, the James family is "doing great."

LeBron James (r) shared an update saying "everyone doing great" following his son Bronny James' (l) cardiac arrest. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

King James has spoken.

On Thursday, NBA champion LeBron James took to Twitter to share a highly-anticipated and positive first update on his son Bronny James, who suffered a tragic cardiac arrest during his college basketball workout on Monday.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful," LeBron tweeted.

On Tuesday morning, the sports world came to a pause when word circulated that the USC freshman hooper suffered a cardiac arrest on the court.

Since then, the 18-year-old has received an outpouring of love from the sports world, including from NFL player Damar Hamlin and NBA G league hooper Shareef O'Neal, who both know the situation all too well.

"Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.

"Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!" LeBron added. "#JamesGang."