LeBron James gets slammed over deleted tweets on son Bronny James

Los Angeles, California - While it might be hard not to compare Bronny James ' playing abilities to his father's, he's still a growing kid! Yet fans are weighing in that King James is no innocent bystander.

Fans blamed LeBron James (l.) for Bronny James' extreme media attention after his removal from ESPN's 2024 NBA mock draft, saying he has put the attention and pressure on his son. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Since high school, Bronny has been in the basketball world's limelight thanks to his legendary NBA father, LeBron James.

After enrolling at USC as a freshman last year, the pressure to perform has been heightened amid recovering from a cardiac arrest health scare over the summer.

On Monday, the 19-year-old athlete was thrown into the throngs of chatter once again when he was removed from ESPN’s 2024 NBA mock draft. According to the prediction, he's expected to be picked a year later, in 2025.

Frustrated by the speculation surrounding his son's future on the court, dad LeBron took to X to respond to the noise about Bronny's draft stock, and he wasn't pleased.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball," the Lakers' hooper wrote in the now deleted tweet. "The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do.

"If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!"

He added: "And to all the other kids out there striving to be great just keep your head down, blinders on and keep grinding. These Mock Drafts doesn’t matter one bit! I promise you! Only the WORK MATTERS!! Let’s talk REAL BASKETBALL PEOPLE!"

Yet the comments may have backfired, as many came to social media court to check him.