NCAA basketball insider makes bold Bronny James prediction

Los Angeles, California - As Bronny James prepares for his NCAA basketball debut with USC, the fanfare surrounding the eldest son of LeBron James is reaching an all-time high!

NCAA basketball insider Jon Rothstein boldly tweeted his 2023-2024 early season prediction of USC hoops starting five and Bronny James did not make the cut. © Bob Levey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Since 2021, USC hoops has appeared in three consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including one appearance in the Elite Eight.

With Bronny James now on the roster, USC is expected to earn yet another March Madness trip with the help of LeBron's eldest hooper son, who some believe will start immediately.

However, others see Bronny missing out on playing for the Trojans as a member of the team's starting five.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein with CBS Sports boldly tweeted his early season prediction about the Trojans' starting five, leaving Bronny out of the mix.

"Early prediction on USC's 2023-24 starting five: Isaiah Collier, Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson, DJ Rodman, Joshua Morgan," Rothstein tweeted.

Ellis and Johnson are USC's top two returning players, while Rodman, the son of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, is a transfer from Washington State, and Isaiah Collier is a five-star freshman guard.