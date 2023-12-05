Will Bronny James make his debut at USC's next game?

Los Angeles, California - With Bronny James officially cleared to play, will he make his college basketball debut for USC on Sunday?

With Bronny James officially cleared to play basketball again, will he make his NCAA debut for USC on Sunday? © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

USC is gearing up to face Long Beach State at home, and it could be the perfect moment for Bronny to make his court debut.

Over the summer, the 19-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during a morning workout with the Trojans. Since then, his return to the basketball court has been uncertain, with the team providing no specific timeline.

However, in recent weeks, there have been encouraging health updates from his father, NBA star LeBron James, and head coach, Andy Enfield.

Now, it's official that Bronny is ready to make a comeback, and he could hit the court in any upcoming game.

The last time fans caught a glimpse of him, he was warming up with his teammates before their game against Gonzaga. The anticipation is building for Bronny's return to action!