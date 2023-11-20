Bronny James gives promising health update in shocking new video!

Los Angeles, California - USC Trojan hooper Bronny James has continued to make huge progress since suffering his tragic health scare.

Bronny James hit the court in style, warming up alongside his No. 16 USC teammates for the first time this season.

This exciting development comes after the young player faced cardiac arrest during a team workout in July. His proud dad LeBron James celebrated this milestone as a positive step towards Bronny's comeback.

"Today's game was the first game he got an opportunity to warm up with his team," Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James told reporters on Sunday following the Lakers win over the Houston Rockets. "So, he's almost there... He's almost there."

Despite not having made his collegiate debut yet, Bronny James is making strides on the road to recovery.

Following the cardiac arrest incident, he underwent successful surgery to address what his family described as a probable congenital heart defect.

"It was great. He went through warm-ups with the team. He's a big part of our program and our team. He's a terrific teammate," USC head coach Andy Enfield said.

"We look forward to hopefully one day getting him back on the court, but when that day is, that's not my decision. We're going to be patient and go through the process."