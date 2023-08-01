Will Bronny James still start at USC this fall after his cardiac arrest?
Los Angeles, California - Will Bronny James hold off his USC enrollment?
Bronny James, who is currently recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest last week on the basketball court, is contemplating deferring his first semester of classes and delaying the start of his promising basketball career at USC, according to a report by the Daily Mail.
"LeBron and the rest of the family have talked about putting off Bronny's school requirements during this fall semester to allow Bronny to fully recover," a close source to the James family told the outlet. "They are also looking to see if he can take classes from home, so he can start school at the time he intended."
Bronny will have until next week to decide if he will enroll in classes for the fall semester. Class registration opens on August 14, and courses begin on August 21.
"To continue his recovery is the first mission to complete," the close source added.
"Decisions are 50/50 right now on what they will all do next, and they will also continue to look into possibly having Bronny play basketball again.
"As for school, they have to make the decision within the next week, basketball dreams and if they continue are conversations for the future. It is whatever the doctors recommend right now."
Bronny James has begun making a healthy comeback
Bronny James' recovery is already remarkable.
According to the American Heart Association, only about 1 in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, which occurs when the heart stops abruptly with little or no warning.
Since his stint in the ICU last week, the 18-year-old NBA hopeful has been seen walking on his own in a family outing and even playing the piano in a touching video shared on Instagram by his dad.
Bronny James committed to playing basketball for the USC Trojans in May after becoming one of the nation's top recruits in high school basketball.
Cover photo: Collage: Alex Bierens de Haan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP