Will Bronny James still start at USC this fall after his cardiac arrest?

Bronny James, who is recovering from a health scare, may reportedly delay his USC enrollment and basketball career this fall. © Collage: Alex Bierens de Haan / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Bronny James, who is currently recovering after suffering a cardiac arrest last week on the basketball court, is contemplating deferring his first semester of classes and delaying the start of his promising basketball career at USC, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

"LeBron and the rest of the family have talked about putting off Bronny's school requirements during this fall semester to allow Bronny to fully recover," a close source to the James family told the outlet. "They are also looking to see if he can take classes from home, so he can start school at the time he intended."

Bronny will have until next week to decide if he will enroll in classes for the fall semester. Class registration opens on August 14, and courses begin on August 21.

"To continue his recovery is the first mission to complete," the close source added.

"Decisions are 50/50 right now on what they will all do next, and they will also continue to look into possibly having Bronny play basketball again.

"As for school, they have to make the decision within the next week, basketball dreams and if they continue are conversations for the future. It is whatever the doctors recommend right now."