Camila Cabello finally explains divisive new aesthetic and "feud" with Charli xcx
Los Angeles, California - Singer Camila Cabello opened up about her latest music era in an interview after her triumphant Glastonbury appearance.
In a Saturday interview with The Independent, the Grammy-nominated artist spilled the tea about her new style, the "feud" with Charli xcx, and more!
The former Fifth Harmony singer has changed aesthetics many times over the years, but the sexy grunge vibe could be her most divisive yet.
Some fans have called her looks "cringe" and have accused the singer of copying other hyper-pop singers like Charli xcx.
The Havana singer told interviewers that she wanted to capture the essence of the Miami music scene in her fourth album C,XOXO – breaking away somewhat from her Latin American influences from 2022's Familia.
Camila also mentioned her seeming beef with fellow singer Charli xcx, who posted noting the similarities between the songs I LUV IT and I Got It.
"[Charli] called me and was like, ‘Hey, I hope you don’t think that I’m actually mad. This is me playing into the Brat era,'" the Senorita singer revealed.
Does Camila Cabello stand a chance against Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan?
In a sea of Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan summer bangers, what does Camila think makes a hit song?
"A lot of that stuff is so zeitgeist... A lot of it is where it aligns in the political climate and what people need," she told The Independent.
"Everything makes a difference – the weather makes a difference! That stuff is just not in my control, and it also has nothing to do with how good my work is," she continued.
"It’s gonna get to the right people. I’m at a place where, if this doesn’t work, I’m not out on the street, so I can experiment."
The newly platinum-blonde singer did admit that she had initially worried that her transformed hair and outfit style "looked bad." What do you think of her new look?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@camila_cabello