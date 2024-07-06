Camila Cabello finally explains divisive new aesthetic and "feud" with Charli xcx

Los Angeles, California - Singer Camila Cabello opened up about her latest music era in an interview after her triumphant Glastonbury appearance.

In a Saturday interview with The Independent, the Grammy-nominated artist spilled the tea about her new style, the "feud" with Charli xcx, and more!

The former Fifth Harmony singer has changed aesthetics many times over the years, but the sexy grunge vibe could be her most divisive yet.

Some fans have called her looks "cringe" and have accused the singer of copying other hyper-pop singers like Charli xcx.

The Havana singer told interviewers that she wanted to capture the essence of the Miami music scene in her fourth album C,XOXO – breaking away somewhat from her Latin American influences from 2022's Familia.

Camila also mentioned her seeming beef with fellow singer Charli xcx, who posted noting the similarities between the songs I LUV IT and I Got It.

"[Charli] called me and was like, ‘Hey, I hope you don’t think that I’m actually mad. This is me playing into the Brat era,'" the Senorita singer revealed.