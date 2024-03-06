Camila Cabello spills the tea on Drake and "favorite ex" Shawn Mendes!

Los Angeles, California - Singer Camila Cabello dished on those pesky Drake dating rumors plus where she stands with her ex, Shawn Mendes .

Camila Cabello (c.) has explained where she currently stands with Drake (l.) and her ex, Shawn Mendes. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/champagnepapi & camila_cabello & shawnmendes

The 27-year-old Bam Bam singer spilled a ton of tea about her love life during her interview with the podcast Call Me Daddy on Wednesday.

First, Cabello addressed the viral pics of herself vacationing in Turks and Caicos with the One Dance rapper back in December.

"You were on a vacation with Drake," host Alex Cooper asked the pop star, to which she responded, "Oh gosh, it was a vacation plus some work," with a cheeky wink.

When Cooper pressed Cabello on whether or not she and Drake ever had "a little thing," the former Fifth Harmony member kept it coy.

"Have I ever had what? Like, a beautiful, artistic collaboration with him? I may or may not have," she said.