Camila Cabello spills the tea on Drake and "favorite ex" Shawn Mendes!
Los Angeles, California - Singer Camila Cabello dished on those pesky Drake dating rumors plus where she stands with her ex, Shawn Mendes.
The 27-year-old Bam Bam singer spilled a ton of tea about her love life during her interview with the podcast Call Me Daddy on Wednesday.
First, Cabello addressed the viral pics of herself vacationing in Turks and Caicos with the One Dance rapper back in December.
"You were on a vacation with Drake," host Alex Cooper asked the pop star, to which she responded, "Oh gosh, it was a vacation plus some work," with a cheeky wink.
When Cooper pressed Cabello on whether or not she and Drake ever had "a little thing," the former Fifth Harmony member kept it coy.
"Have I ever had what? Like, a beautiful, artistic collaboration with him? I may or may not have," she said.
Camila Cabello explains why Shawn Mendes is her "favorite" ex
Cabello added that she and the hip-hop star are "just friends" and that Drake invited her on the excursion to listen to her music.
But time will tell if there's more to this story!
Meanwhile, the Havana artist opened up on her second split from Menes after the exes were seen rekindling their romance at Coachella last April.
"It wasn't even a decision, I think you are just kind of like, 'Yeah, this doesn't really, it's not a fit,'" she said.
"I think, luckily, I was in a place in my life where it took me less time to realize that, and it took us both less time to be like, 'This doesn't feel right and we don't really need to try so hard to make it work."
Cabello concluded by calling the Señorita singer her "favorite ex," adding, "I'm lucky cause some people have exes who are awful, and he is not. He's a really kind, good person."
