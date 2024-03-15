Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles home destroyed in fire: "My heart is broken today"

Los Angeles, California - Cara Delevingne 's Los Angeles home was gutted in a huge fire Friday, in a blaze that left the multimillion-dollar house a smoldering ruin.

The actor-model was not at the sprawling pad in the plush Studio City area, but there were two people – and Delevingne's cats – at home at the time.



All escaped without serious injury.

"My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye, so cherish what you have," the 31-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories Friday.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help."

Delevingne bought the 8,000-square-foot four-bedroom home in 2019 for $7 million.

Photos and video footage show it to have been largely destroyed in the blaze, with the roof collapsed.

The model, who also has acting credits for the film Anna Karenina and the TV show Only Murders in the Building with Selena Gomez, posted a picture of her two flat-faced white Persian cats with the caption, "They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters."