2023 Super Bowl: Adele, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, and more stars hit the big game

Glendale, Arizona - While Rihanna may have been the celebrity on everyone's minds at the 2023 Super Bowl thanks to her epic halftime show , plenty of household names were in attendance at the biggest game of the year.

The 2023 Super Bowl was a star-studded event, with attendees like Jay-Z (l.) and Cara Delevingne. © Collage: Christian Petersen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@caradelevingne

While the football action certainly took center stage on Sunday night, not every star was there for the game.

Adele hilariously admitted to fans that she was only going to the Super Bowl to see Rihanna - and she meant it.

The 34-year-old singer was filmed lounging in the VIP area when she was caught shushing her guests ahead of RiRi's big performance, and fans could not get enough of the meme-worthy gesture.



Model Cara Delevingne also showed her team spirit in Glendale - for Rihanna, that is - with an Instagram post showcasing her unique outfit.

"Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever" her t-shirt read.

Singer H.E.R. echoed the 30-year-old's excitement for the halftime show, posting a photo from the stadium with the caption "Ready for the Riri concert."

Fellow Rihanna stans Cardi B and Offset were caught rushing into the stadium to catch the 34-year-old's big performance, which they made just in time.



Amplifying the star power at State Farm Stadium were Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Simu Liu, Nick Jonas, and Bradley Cooper.