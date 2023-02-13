2023 Super Bowl: Adele, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, and more stars hit the big game
Glendale, Arizona - While Rihanna may have been the celebrity on everyone's minds at the 2023 Super Bowl thanks to her epic halftime show, plenty of household names were in attendance at the biggest game of the year.
While the football action certainly took center stage on Sunday night, not every star was there for the game.
Adele hilariously admitted to fans that she was only going to the Super Bowl to see Rihanna - and she meant it.
The 34-year-old singer was filmed lounging in the VIP area when she was caught shushing her guests ahead of RiRi's big performance, and fans could not get enough of the meme-worthy gesture.
Model Cara Delevingne also showed her team spirit in Glendale - for Rihanna, that is - with an Instagram post showcasing her unique outfit.
"Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever" her t-shirt read.
Singer H.E.R. echoed the 30-year-old's excitement for the halftime show, posting a photo from the stadium with the caption "Ready for the Riri concert."
Fellow Rihanna stans Cardi B and Offset were caught rushing into the stadium to catch the 34-year-old's big performance, which they made just in time.
Amplifying the star power at State Farm Stadium were Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, Simu Liu, Nick Jonas, and Bradley Cooper.
Paul Rudd and Jay-Z make the Super Bowl a family affair
Yet, not every star was only there for the music!
Ant-Man actor Paul Rudd showcased his die-hard passion for the Kansas City Chiefs as he attended the game with his son Jack.
The father-son duo seemed floored as they spoke in a post-game interview after the big victory, with Jack breathlessly thanking quarterback Patrick Mahomes "for existing."
Paul, meanwhile, showed his love for Travis Kelce with a hug in a video Fox Sports captioned, "Paul Rudd and fan."
The Super Bowl was also a family outing for Jay-Z, who brought along his and Beyoncé's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.
The 53-year-old rapper was on full dad duty as he worked hard to capture the perfect photo of his mini-me, squatting down to get the best angle and confirming her approval of the shots.
Girl dads of the world, take note!
