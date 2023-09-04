Cardi B's got her fans' attention with "big announcement" tease!

Atlanta, Georgia - Is Cardi B about to grace the world with some brand-new music? The rapper's has fans on tenterhooks with her latest coy post!

Cardi sure knows how to get people talking!

The star took to social media Sunday to tease her followers with a sultry clip.

In the video, the Bodak Yellow rapper struts up in a white curve-hugging bodysuit, and lace-up heels, sweeps her red Ariel-esque hair out of her face and says" "I gotta an announcement to make tomorrow."

After blowing a kiss, she says "Bye" and saunters away.

And just like that, millions of internet users are speculating about what's to come!