Cardi B's got her fans' attention with "big announcement" tease!
Atlanta, Georgia - Is Cardi B about to grace the world with some brand-new music? The rapper's has fans on tenterhooks with her latest coy post!
Cardi sure knows how to get people talking!
The star took to social media Sunday to tease her followers with a sultry clip.
In the video, the Bodak Yellow rapper struts up in a white curve-hugging bodysuit, and lace-up heels, sweeps her red Ariel-esque hair out of her face and says" "I gotta an announcement to make tomorrow."
After blowing a kiss, she says "Bye" and saunters away.
And just like that, millions of internet users are speculating about what's to come!
Is Cardi B going to announce new music?
Social media users celebrated the Cardi B's teaser with "Yesses" and fire emojis.
Many speculated about what announcement the ever-hustling star was going to make, with guesses ranging from a new fall Whipshots flavor to the more obvious option: new music.
Those people may be on to something. Cardi revealed to Vogue Mexico that she's cooking: "I'm not going to release any more collaborations. I'm going to release my next solo single. Right now, I'm working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it's definitely coming up."
Then, on Friday, while talking about how she drinks coffee day and night, Cardi said on TikTok that she had a deadline and was headed into the studio at 6 AM.
That kind of news would certainly delight her long-suffering fans, who have been waiting since her last solo single, Hot S***, which was released in 2022. For Cardi's last album – Invasion of Privacy – you'd have to go all the way back to 2018.
