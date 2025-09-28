Cardi B flaunts baby bump as she slays the stage at Global Citizen Festival in NYC
New York, New York - Cardi B lit up the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City this weekend – but her performance wasn't the only thing fans were talking about!
The Bronx-born rapper stepped out on Saturday in a fitted brown tank top that perfectly framed her growing baby bump.
In one viral clip, Cardi tore through her track Outside – from her latest album, Am I The Drama? – while hopping across the stage with infectious energy.
Later, she hyped the crowd with the track ErrTime, whipping her long hair dramatically as her backup dancers delivered a twerk-heavy routine that had fans screaming.
The reaction online was nothing short of adoration!
Many praised Cardi for performing with such energy while carrying a child, with one commenting, "Cardi having better breath control than the singers while PREGNANT and rapping."
Another fan shared a backstage video featuring her children – Kulture, Wave, and Blossom – alongside her, all of whom she shares with her ex-hubby Offset.
Cardi B and NFL star Stefon Diggs recently confirmed that they're expecting their first child together, and the pregnancy clearly hasn't slowed the musician down, as she's even set to go on tour next February!
Cover photo: Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP