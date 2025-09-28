Cardi B flaunts baby bump as she slays the stage at Global Citizen Festival in NYC

New York, New York - Cardi B lit up the stage at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City this weekend – but her performance wasn't the only thing fans were talking about!

Cardi B showed off her growing baby bump while rocking the stage at Global Citizen Festival in NYC. © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Bronx-born rapper stepped out on Saturday in a fitted brown tank top that perfectly framed her growing baby bump.

In one viral clip, Cardi tore through her track Outside – from her latest album, Am I The Drama? – while hopping across the stage with infectious energy.

Later, she hyped the crowd with the track ErrTime, whipping her long hair dramatically as her backup dancers delivered a twerk-heavy routine that had fans screaming.

The reaction online was nothing short of adoration!

Many praised Cardi for performing with such energy while carrying a child, with one commenting, "Cardi having better breath control than the singers while PREGNANT and rapping."

Another fan shared a backstage video featuring her children – Kulture, Wave, and Blossom – alongside her, all of whom she shares with her ex-hubby Offset.